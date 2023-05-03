Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 3.8%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 583,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,049,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Livent Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after buying an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $31,994,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $20,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent



Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

