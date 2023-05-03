loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 8.7%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 243,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 455,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several brokerages have commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

The firm has a market cap of $506.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,820 shares in the company, valued at $561,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,349,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 719,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,278 over the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

