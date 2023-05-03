Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOGI. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $68.17.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 531,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

