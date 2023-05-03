Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Shares Down 1%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.
Loncar China BioPharma ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.54% of Loncar China BioPharma ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Loncar China BioPharma ETF Company Profile
The Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loncar China BioPharma index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies directly involved in the growth of Chinas pharmaceutical and biotech industry. CHNA was launched on Aug 14, 2018 and is managed by Loncar.
