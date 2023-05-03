Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Shares Down 1%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

Get Loncar China BioPharma ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.54% of Loncar China BioPharma ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Company Profile

The Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loncar China BioPharma index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies directly involved in the growth of Chinas pharmaceutical and biotech industry. CHNA was launched on Aug 14, 2018 and is managed by Loncar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.