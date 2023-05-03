London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Purchases 4,026 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($104.05) per share, for a total transaction of £335,285.28 ($418,897.15).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand acquired 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand bought 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, for a total transaction of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,964.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total value of £782,002 ($977,013.99).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, with a total value of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total transaction of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand bought 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand bought 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($97.31) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,685.27).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,308 ($103.80) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,755.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,637.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,021.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,697.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.94) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

