Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBPH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of LBPH opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.