LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. LooksRare has a total market cap of $99.63 million and $3.11 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 881,429,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,149,341 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

