Loop Capital Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $150.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 17.8 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $18.64 on Wednesday, hitting $123.07. 2,056,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8,702.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.9% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 229,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 72,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 195.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

