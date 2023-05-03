Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 5.0% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 244,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $5,233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

