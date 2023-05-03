Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 3.49%.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of -0.72. Luckin Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
