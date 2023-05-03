Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of -0.72. Luckin Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

