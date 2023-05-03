Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $380.75 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $386.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

