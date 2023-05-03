LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

LumiraDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDXW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.15.

