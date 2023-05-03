Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Has $103,000 Stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 555,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

