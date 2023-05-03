Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Makes New $667,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IPG opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.