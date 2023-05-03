Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

