LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Raised by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 2.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $164,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 171,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,772. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.