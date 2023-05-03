M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 951,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

