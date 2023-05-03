M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
M.D.C. Stock Performance
Shares of MDC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 951,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.
M.D.C. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.
Insider Activity at M.D.C.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
M.D.C. Company Profile
M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.
Read More
