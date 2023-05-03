Maamoun Rajeh Sells 35,940 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACGLN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 19,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,550. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

