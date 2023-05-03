Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (MGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,016,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after acquiring an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $10,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 355,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

