Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $22.14 million and $25,303.86 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,550.27 or 1.00017840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000659 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $106,315.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

