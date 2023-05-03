Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $31,086.43 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,376.92 or 1.00047772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000066 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,918.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

