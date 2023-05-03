Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLDGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 46.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. Maiden has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 111,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 1,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Further Reading

