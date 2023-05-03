Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 46.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. Maiden has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 111,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 1,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Further Reading

