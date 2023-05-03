Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 46.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.
Maiden Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. Maiden has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.