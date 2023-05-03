Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 63,693 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 359.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,693 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 876,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after buying an additional 290,011 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.19 on Wednesday. 192,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.