Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

BATS:FMAY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 284,457 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

