Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 512,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,434 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 592,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,249. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

