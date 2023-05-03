Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,811,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 404,186 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,372. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

