Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 12,175 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after buying an additional 446,393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,604,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 559,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,472. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

