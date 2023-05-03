Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up to $56.60

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.60, but opened at $59.11. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 53,872 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

