Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 407,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $622.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitowoc Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

