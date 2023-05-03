Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of MPC traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.96. 5,844,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,181.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.