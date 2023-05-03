Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Marchex Trading Down 2.7 %

Marchex stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

