Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper Stock Performance

About Marimaca Copper

(Get Rating)

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of new sources of copper. It operates through the Chile and Canada geographical segments. The firm focuses on Marimaca Copper project in the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

