Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International updated its Q2 guidance to $2.09-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.97-8.42 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,215. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.