Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.97-$8.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.63.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

