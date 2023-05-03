Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.8% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.02. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading

