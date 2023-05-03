Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

MA stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.99. 261,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,086. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

