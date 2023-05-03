Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Update

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Down 7.2 %

MTDR stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

