Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.68.

MTRN traded up $12.84 on Wednesday, hitting $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $120.98.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Materion will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CL King increased their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Materion by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

