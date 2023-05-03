Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS.

Materion Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of Materion stock traded up $11.16 on Wednesday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,332. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. Materion’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. CL King boosted their price objective on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

