Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Down 8.1% in April

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,363 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 124.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matson will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

