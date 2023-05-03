Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after buying an additional 194,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Maximus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Price Performance

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

