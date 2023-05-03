McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 654,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

