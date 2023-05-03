Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 4.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,308,508. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.