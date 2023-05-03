McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.00. 236,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,594. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.