McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,489 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,219. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $68.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

