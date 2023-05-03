McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 316 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $615.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

