McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $32.66 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,791. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $808.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

