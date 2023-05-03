McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.26. The stock had a trading volume of 606,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

