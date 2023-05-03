McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

MUB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $107.34. 759,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

