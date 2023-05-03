McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VBK stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

